How The World Map Would Look Like If Sea Levels Rose

This is how the world map would look like if sea levels rose by 260 ft (79 m). Trust us, this is not a pretty sight to see, especially if we take in consideration the continuous climate change and global warming. If the COP21 from Paris agreement will not stick, we’re certainly going to see this world map sooner or later, in real life.

Martin Vargic, a Slovak graphic designer, created this world map to show the consequences we will have to endure if sea levels continue to rise. A lot of countries and thousands of cities and settlements will disappear from the face of the Earth, submerged under oceans and seas.

Europe is one of the continents that will have the most to suffer with cities like London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Bucharest going underwater. In the United States, Miami, New Orleans and Washington will be a thing of the past, while in Brazil, the Amazon will start gaining new grounds. Also, a huge part of Australia will become a swamp.

Since 1880, global sea levels have risen by 8 inches (20 cm) and according to latest research, sea levels could rise up to 3 ft (98 cm) by the year 2100. Given these numbers, national governments need to understand the importance of having international global warming pacts in order to prevent such things to happen.

If we don’t do something about it, these 10 countries (check out the list) will most likely be submerged in the very near future, as they are the most affected by global warming and climate change.

















Martin Vargic is a very talented graphic designer who also has a passion for maps. He also created the world map of stereotypes, which is something you should definitely check out.

(Source)