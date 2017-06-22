World Leaders Portrayed As Poor Refugees









These rich and famous world leaders portrayed as poor refugees offer us a different perspective on the entire world order. It really makes us think that if at one moment, if the place you were born and the global landscape would have been a little different, your entire life could have been that of a political leader, successful businessman, or like the case of so many, that of a poor refugee.

Syrian refugee Abdalla Al Omari decided to reverse the roles of society as we know it. He took some of the richest and most famous world leaders and imagined them as poor refugees in struggle to make a place for themselves in the world.

Hundreds of thousands of people are trying to escape war zones and dictatorial regimes all around the globe, but unfortunately, for most refugees, escaping is not that easy as it should be. The countries where most refugees come from are Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Eritrea, and as you can see, the list is not a pretty one due to these countries’ current political landscape.

A 2017 estimate shows that 3.3% of the global population is made out of refugees. That means that 244 million people are currently refugees, which is the biggest number of refugees since World War II!

Abdalla Al Omari, the refugee artist behind this provoking series of illustrations, is now based in Brussels, and through his art project called “The Vulnerability Series” he wants to raise awareness on how difficult surviving as a refugee actually is.

“For me vulnerability is a gift that we should all celebrate, no one is really almighty”

#Repost @cnn ・・・ Syrian artist #AbdallaAlOmari has reimagined Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders as refugees (via @cnnstyle) A post shared by Abdalla Al Omari (@abdalla.al.omari) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:01am PDT











