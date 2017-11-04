World’s Most Important Leaders Reimagined As Hipsters (NEW EDITION)
The world’s most important leaders, reaimagined as hipsters by talented artist Amit Shimoni, is yet another cool project that wants to offer an alternative view on how we look at politics and powerful personalities.
The series is called HIPSTORY, and as Tel Aviv-based Amit Shimoni mentions, “each illustrated character gets its own unique HIPSTER interpretation based on the character’s life (Obama has a tattoo of his favorite reading book-Moby Dick), its persona (Princess Diana is wearing a T-shirt with a mine picture peeping out- she was known for her activism on the subject) and its achievements in life (Einstein has a tattoo of the novel prize)”.
Admiring the work of our modern day artists is truly a delight, especially when it it’s intriguing and funny at the same time. These artworks make it very easy to imagine how these important world leaders would have looked like in a parallel universe, or if we were born in a different type perhaps.
Who’s your favorite hipster leader? Do you expect any of these (living) leaders to look like this one day? Who would you like to see hipsterized next?
If you’re interested in following the HIPSTORY series, be sure to check out Amit Shimoni’s Instagram.