World’s Most Important Leaders Reimagined As Hipsters (NEW EDITION)

The world’s most important leaders, reaimagined as hipsters by talented artist Amit Shimoni, is yet another cool project that wants to offer an alternative view on how we look at politics and powerful personalities.

The series is called HIPSTORY, and as Tel Aviv-based Amit Shimoni mentions, “each illustrated character gets its own unique HIPSTER interpretation based on the character’s life (Obama has a tattoo of his favorite reading book-Moby Dick), its persona (Princess Diana is wearing a T-shirt with a mine picture peeping out- she was known for her activism on the subject) and its achievements in life (Einstein has a tattoo of the novel prize)”.

Admiring the work of our modern day artists is truly a delight, especially when it it’s intriguing and funny at the same time. These artworks make it very easy to imagine how these important world leaders would have looked like in a parallel universe, or if we were born in a different type perhaps.

HIPSTORY WASHINGTON 🇺🇸 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

HIPSTORY Putin A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

🌘 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

😁 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Rocket Men On Fire! Use discount code “SMILE” for 50% OFF all print size of Trump&Kim for 48 hours, Go! 😁😁😁 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Wishing you luck Angi! 🇩🇪 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

HIPSTORY PINK 🌺 Barack Obama | Hillary Clinton | Queen Elizabeth II | John F Kennedy | Nelson Mandela | Golda Meir | Ronald Reagan A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

HIPSTORY YELLOW 🐡 Dalai Lama | David Ben Gurion | Abraham Lincoln | Che Guevara | Winston Churchill | George Washington A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Who’s your favorite hipster leader? Do you expect any of these (living) leaders to look like this one day? Who would you like to see hipsterized next?

If you’re interested in following the HIPSTORY series, be sure to check out Amit Shimoni’s Instagram.









