The World Is Ending, Again – This Time On 23 September

Based on our many myths and legends, the world is ending. And yes, they are all true, but the only problem here is when it will happen. The most obvious answers here would be when our sun will begin to die out, several billion years into the future, or when the universe will cease to exist as we know it today.

But some religious people are willing to move that timeframe closer to today, and namely on the 23rd of September, this year. According to the Daily Mail, some people place Rapture this weekend, where all of the world’s worthy Christians will be lifted into the heavens, while the rest of mankind will have to endure the end of the world.

Now, this new date doesn’t arbitrarily come out of thin air. It is based on the alignment of the Leo and Virgo constellations, alongside several planets – which are said to kick off the Rapture. These conspiracy theorists then pointed towards a Bible passage in the Revelation, which predicts this astrological event.

The Revelation 12: 1-2 reads as follows:

“A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head.

She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth.”

Now, if this passage doesn’t make any sense to you, please let us explain. As it turns out, the woman is Virgo, the twelve-star crown is Leo, and the moon is located beneath them. The sun will then pass in front of this celestial arrangement on the 23rd, marking the ending of the world.

If all of these come to pass, then the prophecy states that the end of the world will take place over a period of seven years. During this time, the Antichrist will come, bringing with him all sorts of devastation. But, as you might have also guessed, not everyone in the Christian community believes in this loose interpretation.

