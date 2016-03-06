Women’s Beauty Treatments From The 1900s









This is how incredibly macabre women’s beauty treatments from the 1900s looked like. It’s actually scary what some women went through all for the pursuit of beauty and a perfect silhouette.

Nowadays, beauty treatments and plastic surgery looks way more professional and the outcomes are definitely not as weird as you’ll see in these vintage photos.

At the beginning of the 20th century, electricity was the biggest invention of them all and everybody had to have it. It was present in almost every home and people started getting used to it more and more.

With electricity, all industries had something to gain. They started making better products, at lower costs and in a much more time efficient process. This lead to the development of the beauty industry, that started off by inventing some of the weirdest beauty products man has seen until then.

Products back then didn’t even need a formal approval before reaching the market. They were basically sold anytime, anywhere, anyhow.

It’s not hard to see where Alfred Hitchcock got his inspiration from. In the 20s and 30s, women started buying everything they could get their hands on, all in the effort of become a prettier and more modern housewife. Most of them succeeded, but that’s definitely not because of these women’s beauty treatments from the 1900s.

In our modern day society, most of the work that used to be done by several gadgets and primitive inventions is now done by a plastic surgeon that handles everything in record time and for a record fee, of course.







Female beauty standards have sure come a long way since that. So did women’s lingerie.

