







Woman’s ARTrageous performance shows her shooting out ink-filled eggs from her vagina and captures the attention of every person present at the Art Cologne Fair in Germany. The performance artist that managed this ‘artrageous’ performance is Milo Moiré from Switzerland, who is also a model and a painter.

Her performance featuring ink-filled eggs fired from her vagina is called “PlopEgg”. The eggs are injected with a variety of colored inks and paint and after, wait for it… she shoves them inside her vagina.

After this procedure has been done, she starts ‘giving birth’ to these colorful eggs onto a canvas, creating beautiful (some call them grotesque) spontaneous paintings, right in front of the public. By the way, did we mention that the entire performance is done in full nude?

PlopEgg is “about the creation fear, the symbolic strength of the casual, and the creative power of the femininity,” says Milo Moiré.

