Woman Gets Reported to HR for Being on Her Period. Here’s the Story and Her Response!









A woman just got reported to her company’s HR department for being on her period. She decided to post the entire story online, and, oh boy, are you in for a a treat! Ready to hear the most absurd thing on your list today?

This woman, who chose to remain anonymous, went on Mumsnet, a British parenting website, to share her office experience and to see if any other women working in the UK came across these types of complaints at work.

One of her male co-workers, known as ‘Guy’, saw the woman with a bottle of hot water on her lap. He jokingly asked about it, not knowing that this is a method to sooth the pain, just a little bit. When the woman told him the reason for nestling the bottle of water on her lap, he immediately got offended and filed a complaint to HR.

Seriously… are women allowed to menstruate in a public office? Are you sure you now the answer? Well, here’s what happened to this woman next. We really thank people like her for sharing their incredible stories online, making headlines worldwide!

What’s your take on this office incident? Who’s right? What should they do next? Read the full story below, and then follow the reactions she received online.

Here are some of the reactions she received:

RELATED STORIES:











