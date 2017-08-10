This Woman’s Instagram Account Is All You Need To See Today!









This woman’s Instagram account is all you need to see today! Trust us, we’re big Instagram nuts and we know what we’re talking about. This talented and funny woman just took the Instagram game to a whole new level and you should try and here’s why you should consider improving yours.

Australian actor and comedian Celeste Barber has one of the funniest Instagram accounts you’ll come across and if this is the first time you’re hearing about it, it will definitely make your day.

Celeste Barber’s goal is to make fun of pretentious celebrity photos and photo shoots by taking matters into her own hands and improvising whatever models do, but in her own unique and original way.

“My sister and I would send stupid stuff to each other, like yoga instructors going ‘you should do this everyday’ and we would joke ‘yeah okay, challenge accepted!’, and from there I thought it would be funny to post them on Instagram. Being an actor and a comedian it kind of came naturally, though now it has turned into something else. Holy crap! It’s gone nuts!,” says Celeste.

With fame comes boats, bikinis, flexibility and humility. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #gigigorgeous (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

RELATED STORIES:

DID SOMEONE SAY HOLIDAY? #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #KendalJenner @expediaau #Expediaau #sp A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

This Woman’s Instagram Account Is All You Need To See Today!

Pancakes and a Sloppy Joe thanks. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #alexisren (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on May 30, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

This Woman’s Instagram Account Is All You Need To See Today!

I’m not a morning person. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #britishvogue A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

When I was thinking how to celebrate 2 M I L L I O N F O L L O W E R S I realised getting into the fridge in heels, a blonde wig and using 26733 filters was the obvious choice. It’s so crazy that my boo #nickiminaj had the same idea. SNAP! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #2million A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Friday night // Monday morning. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #larastone A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on May 6, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Nothing wrong with a bit of healthy competition. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

#chiaraferragni and I are at our best in the morning light, clearly. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:14am PST

This Woman’s Instagram Account Is All You Need To See Today!

When you’re gettin’ all sexy on the kitchen bench and you get a CRAMP! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #coco A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

If you want me, I’ll be over here reinventing the wheel. @mamamiaaus #naturalchipcompany #sp A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

When you tell the fam you’ve been in the kitchen all day. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #holskelsa (📸 @_hothusband ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

When you just. Can’t. Get. Comfortable. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny @adrianalima @jeromeduran A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

Get in your undies, get on the stairs and point your toes! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

When holidaying with ones #hothusband one must get comfortable and enjoy the show. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #joyoftravel #sp @expediaau A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Celeste merch now available. LINK IN BIO. A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

When you see your crush and try to stay chill. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #rhianna (📸 @mrsmillahs ) A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

There’s no greater feeling than holding life’s most precious gifts. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #beyonce A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Hanging at the beach with a bottle a photographer and a drone, obviously. #tbt #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #blacchyna A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Nothing will be ok ever again!!!! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #selenagomez A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

When you share a bathroom with 3 boys. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #celinedion #voguemagazine A post shared by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT











