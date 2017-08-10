This Woman’s Instagram Account Is All You Need To See Today!
This woman’s Instagram account is all you need to see today! Trust us, we’re big Instagram nuts and we know what we’re talking about. This talented and funny woman just took the Instagram game to a whole new level and you should try and here’s why you should consider improving yours.
Australian actor and comedian Celeste Barber has one of the funniest Instagram accounts you’ll come across and if this is the first time you’re hearing about it, it will definitely make your day.
Celeste Barber’s goal is to make fun of pretentious celebrity photos and photo shoots by taking matters into her own hands and improvising whatever models do, but in her own unique and original way.
“My sister and I would send stupid stuff to each other, like yoga instructors going ‘you should do this everyday’ and we would joke ‘yeah okay, challenge accepted!’, and from there I thought it would be funny to post them on Instagram. Being an actor and a comedian it kind of came naturally, though now it has turned into something else. Holy crap! It’s gone nuts!,” says Celeste.
Husband on phone- Hi, what are you doing? Coco- Um, nothing. HOP- are you ok? Coco- Yup HOP- Are you wearing that pink thing and pretending to talk into a shoe again? Coco- Maybe HOP- Babe! Coco- I don’t want to talk about it! HOP- Ok. Sorry (📸 @mrsmillahs ) #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #coco