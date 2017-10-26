Woman Buys 18 Beauty Gadgets On eBay To Prove Just How Ridiculous They Are









A woman just bought 18 beauty gadgets on eBay that promised to bring out the beauty in any lady without the help of plastic surgery. With this cool experiment she has managed to prove just how ridiculous beauty enhancement products are. Well, at least most of them and certainly the 18 you will find in the list below.

The project, called “Beauty Warriors”, features a collection of photos with women wearing the 18 beauty gadgets found on eBay. “I found them on Ebay, most of the gadgets are made in China. These products promise instant cure without surgical intervention,” Evija Laivina, the artist behind this work, wrote on BoredPanda.

All these gadgets are definitely a budget saver when it comes to any beauty treatment you may undergo. If you compare it with plastic surgery costs, then eBay beauty enhancement products are definitely the cheapest thing you will find.

#1 Anti-Wrinkle Mask

#2 Face Slimmer

#3 Anti-Double Chin Bandage

Evija Laivina understand how beauty standards in today’s modern society affect women, and this is why so many ridiculous products find their way to the market. With so many women being constantly pressured to look their best, all the time, it comes as no surprise that some of them will wind up looking for solutions online.

#4 Nose Straightener

#5 Smile Trainer

#6 Facelift Bandage (With Spikes Inside!)

#7 Eyelid Trainer

#8 Lip Plumper

“The project was part of my coursework. I am studying Contemporary Art and Contextualized Practice BA(Hons) at University of Highlands and Islands, in Inverness, Scotland.” the artist added.

#9 Eyebrow Stencil

#10 Face Massager

#11 Gold Face Mask

#12 Anti-Wrinkle Mask

#13 Facial Tattoo Measurement Tool

The models starring in Evija Laivina’s “Beauty Warriors” art projects are her friends, family and some volunteers she found through social media.

#14 Facemask

#15 Nose Shaper

#16 Lip Moisturizer

#17 Nose Shaper

#18 Silicone Facemask

By analyzing her project, we can easily see just how far society has gone with its unrealistic beauty standards, especially when it comes to women. Don’t you agree?

