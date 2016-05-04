Who Were The Wizards From The Lord of the Rings?









For those of us who don’t know, within the Tolkien universe, the world and everything around it was created by the one supreme being known as Eru Ilúvatar. Before beginning to work on the shaping of the Earth (Arda), he created fifteen spirits (Ainur) who would help him in this task. Some of them went down to Earth, and out of the fifteen, fourteen went on to become the Valar. The other one, Melkor or later known as Morgoth, became known as The Dark Lord, driven by envy towards the almighty Eru Ilúvatar.

These Valar had lesser, but still powerful spirits under their service, known as the Maiar. Sauron was one such Maia, but he was seduced by evil and started serving Melkor as his lieutenant. After the First Age, Melkor was defeated by the forces of good and was cast into the Halls of Mandos (a sort of purgatory, holding the spirits of the dead). Sauron then rose up to take his place as the main antagonist of Middle Earth.

During the Second Age, Sauron’s body was destroyed two times, but his spirit endured and continued to be a threat for all of Middle Earth. The Valar then decided to send down a group of Maiar to challenge his growing power. These Maiar took on the shape of old men and were known by the elves as Istari and by men as Wizards. Even though powerful in their own right, these Istari were limited in the use of their powers by the instructions given to them by the Valar. They were forbidden to present themselves in any majestic form, or to show open displays of power in order to rule over the hearts and minds of elves and men. Instead they were instructed to give advice and counsel to the free peoples of Middle Earth, as to unite them against Sauron.

Although these Maiar are immortal, their earthly bodies were not, and were subject to pain, hunger, thirst, fear, weariness and even death. The exact number of these Wizards is unknown, but the principal ones were five.

The main one and head of the Order of Wizards was Curumo, known by the elves as Curumir (Man of Craft), and by men as Saruman. After a long period of traveling, mostly in the East, he settled in Isengard, and began studying the science and craft behind the Rings of Power. At some point he became seduced by the power to rule, and forsook his original task, in order to find the One Ring and replace Sauron as ultimate ruler.

Second in power within the Order was Olorin, known as Mithrandir (Grey Pilgrim) by the elves and Gandalf by men. Back in Valinor (city of the Valar), when he was chosen to be sent to Middle Earth, he declared that he was too weak and frightened to challenge Sauron. The Valar told him this is the exact reason for why he should go.

On his arrival to Middle Earth, he was given Narya, one of the three elvish rings of power, which was capable of encouraging the hearths of men, and hobbits. Gandalf was the only Istar to stay true to his original task and accomplish his mission. After his death battling a Balrog in Moria, he was reincarnated and replaced Saruman as the head of the Order, once he turned evil.

Aiwendil, or more commonly known as Radagast the Brown throughout Middle Earth, started working on his task after his arrival. But as time went on, he fell in love with all the wild creatures in the world and forgot his mission. He only acted as a messenger from time to time. He is also known for his excessive consumption of mushrooms, whatever that may mean.

And then there were the two blue wizards, by the names of Alatar and Pallando. In Middle Earth they might have been known as Morinehtar and Rómestámo, but not much is known about these two. They are believed to have traveled into the far East and may have started their own magic cults, forsaking their mission.

Unlike the other wizards, they are believed to have come to Middle Earth much earlier, during the Second Age, and may have been incremental in weakening Sauron’s reinforcements from the East in both the Second and Third Ages. Since so little is known about them, we will never know for sure, and may as well be the unsung heroes of Middle Earth.









