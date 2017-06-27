The Winners For Dog Photographer of the Year 2017

Bill Harris
The Dog Photographer of the Year competition results are in and the photos are truly amazing, to say the least. Throughout its 12 years of activity, the Dog Photographer competition has received almost 10,000 photographs from 74 different countries from all across the globe – from countries like Russia, Canada, Brazil, and even New Zealand.

This year, Maria Davison from Portugal has received the first prize for her work, showing a photo of her adorable puppy resting. The photograph was placed in the ‘Man’s Best Friend’ category. After being announced about winning the Dog Photographer of the Year competition this year, Maria said:

“This image was already close to my heart and it is one of the photographs I am most proud of. It was not only a beautiful, real and candid moment I got to capture, but also a demonstration of the strong bond between one of my closest friends and her dog, Yzma. Winning not only the Man’s Best Friend category but also the overall winner prize with this picture feels really good.” 

(Source)

Overall Winner and Man’s Best Friend 1st Place Winner Maria Davison Ramos, Portugal
Man’s Best Friend Category 2nd Place Winner Emma Williams, UK
Man’s Best Friend Category 3rd Place Winner Annemarie King, UK
Dogs at Play Category 1st Place Winner Kaylee Greer, USA
Dogs at Play Category 3rd Place Winner Will Holdcroft, UK
Dogs at Work 1st Place Winner Sarah Caldecott, UK
Dogs at Work 2nd Place Winner Lucy Charman, UK
Dog Portrait 2nd Place Winner, David Yanez, UK
Assistance Dogs Charity Category 2nd Place Winner John Ferrett, UK
Rescue Dogs Charity Category 1st Place Winner Alexandra Robins, UK
I Love Dogs Because… (Ages 11 to 17) 2nd Place Winner Summer Clark, UK
I Love Dogs Because… (Ages 11 to 17) 3rd Place Winner Kirsten van Ravenhorst, Netherlands
Young Pup Photographer (Under 11s) 1st Place Winner Dylan Jenkins, UK
Oldies Category 2nd Place Winner Igor Abramovich, UK
Puppies Category 2nd Place Winner Tracy Kirby, Ireland
Judges’ Special Mention Puppies Category Katrina Wilson, UK
Judges’ Special Mention Rescue Dog Charity Category Victoria Watts, UK
Judges’ Special Mention Rescue Dog Charity Category Julian Gottfried, USA