The Winners For Dog Photographer of the Year 2017









The Dog Photographer of the Year competition results are in and the photos are truly amazing, to say the least. Throughout its 12 years of activity, the Dog Photographer competition has received almost 10,000 photographs from 74 different countries from all across the globe – from countries like Russia, Canada, Brazil, and even New Zealand.

This year, Maria Davison from Portugal has received the first prize for her work, showing a photo of her adorable puppy resting. The photograph was placed in the ‘Man’s Best Friend’ category. After being announced about winning the Dog Photographer of the Year competition this year, Maria said:

“This image was already close to my heart and it is one of the photographs I am most proud of. It was not only a beautiful, real and candid moment I got to capture, but also a demonstration of the strong bond between one of my closest friends and her dog, Yzma. Winning not only the Man’s Best Friend category but also the overall winner prize with this picture feels really good.”

