Will Tesla Driverless Cars Be Uber’s Next Competitor?









Not that long ago, the CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick said that he will be willing to buy all 500,000 self-driving cars made by Tesla in the next 5 years. On the last earnings call, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley asked Elon Musk the question: if he would consider supplying vehicles to ride-sharing companies or if he might “cut out the middle man and sell on-demand electric mobility services directly from the company on its own platform?”

After a short pause came Musk’s answer :“That’s an insightful question,” he said, “I don’t think I should answer it.” This makes us wonder what his plans for the future would be. But whatever the answer may be, we can be sure that we will begin to see an ever larger number of Tesla driverless cars all around the world.

This may not happen next year or the year after that, but it is certain that it will. The big question here is, how will this be implemented on a national and international level. Since over 70 million people are currently employed in the transportation business alone; what will happen to them once their jobs become obsolete?

