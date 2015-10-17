Who Were The Barbary Corsairs?

There is no doubt that the largest and most notorious slave trade was the one from Africa to the Americas and Europe. Here some 10 million people were displaced from their homes and forced into servitude to their white masters. What was less known however is the other slave trade that took place at the exact same time but in reverse.

Who were the Barbary Corsairs? The Barbary coast is what we know today as the Mediterranean coast of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, and was called as such by the Europeans of the 17th century. The Barbary Corsairs were slave traders from these lands who between the early 1600’s up until the 18th century wreaked havoc on the southern European coast. During this time some 1.25 million people were captured and sold as slaves on the Barbary coast.

The situation was so dire that most towns and villages on the European coast of the Mediterranean were completely abandoned until the early 1800’s. The Muslim corsairs frequently raided coastal settlements in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, England, Ireland, the Netherlands and even as far away as Iceland.

Their rise to power came with the Ottoman Empire which took over Constantinople and seriously weakened Christian control in the Mediterranean. Life in Barbary servitude was extremely grim. Most would die on the voyage to the North African coast. Those who didn’t had an even worse fate. Men were put to hard labor in quarries or construction and some ended up as rowers on galleys where they would be chained up indefinitely. Women were used to do house work or become sex slaves to their masters.

The attacks began to stop as French, Spanish and American forces began to fight back. With the invasion of Algiers and Tunis by the French in 1830 and 1881, and with Tripoli falling into Italian hands in 1911, the European enslavement finally stopped.

    It wasn’t really in reverse because the majority of barbary pirates were not black, but north african berber. There might have been some blacks. But you cannot trust these paintings. Orientalist paintings especially in the 17th to 19th century were not very accurate but were full of imaginations of europeans who saw the east as exotic etc.

    1.25 million is the maximum thought by historians. It varies from 800,000 to 1.25 million.

    “The attacks began to stop as French, Spanish and American forces began to fight back.”
    America was the only that who actually stopped the piracy. The Spanish and French invasions were purely for the expansion of their empires. By the time those european powers came, there was no piracy.

    “Their rise to power came with the Ottoman Empire”
    The Ottomans came and conquered the barbary states as vassal states, but had no control over what they do.

    “took over Constantinople and seriously weakened Christian control in the Mediterranean.”
    The takeover of constantinople did strengthen the ottomans, but when the byzantines had it….they byzantines had no “control” over anything. Especially in the mediterranean. Maybe they guarded the gates from the meditarranean to the black sea, but other than that…nothing.

    “Sex slaves” is haram. Muslims are allowed to have sex with slaves, but keeping slaves for the purpose of sex? I mean, some muslims prohibited the trade of slave singing girls because of one hadith (might or might not be true).

    There was an incident when a muslim commander raped a female slave who was captured during a war. Umar (r.a.) ordered that he be punished by death.

    “Most would die on the voyage to the North African coast.”
    Do you know how short the voyage would be? Did you look at the distance between europe and north africa on a map lol?
    This wouldn’t be the same as the Trans-atlantic slave trade because the distance between america and africa was much greater than the distance between france and algeria.

    Anyways the Barbary Pirates were animals like Somali pirates or carribean pirates. i am not defending them, i am just correcting some things that you said.