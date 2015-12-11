Who Are The Top 15 Victoria’s Secret Angels of 2015

Now that 2015 is almost at an end, Victoria’s Secret held a Fashion Show several days ago. There were a lot of women strutting their stuff on the runway. But who were the 15 women who received the venerable “status’ of Victoria’s Secret Angels?

1. Adriana Lima

The 34-year-old Brazilian supermodel — raised in Salvador de Bahia — ranks at No. 2 on Forbes’ list of highest paid supermodels. She made $9 million last year! She has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, with ex Marko Jarić. Besides Victoria’s Secret, Adriana can be seen modeling for brands such as Maybelline, Marc Jacobs, and Vogue Eyewear. She’s been an Angel since 2000.

2. Alessandra Ambrosio

Like Adriana, Alessandra is from Brazil (she grew up in Erechim) has been an Angel since 2004. In between Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, the 34-year-old walks the runways for brands like Balmain and Dsquared2 and has made the cover of pretty much every magazine in existence. Alessandra is also a mom to daughter Anja and son Noah with hubby Jamie Mazur.

3. Behati Prinsloo

Behati is from Grootfontein, Namibia, and was discovered at 16 while on vacation in Cape Town, South Africa. Behati has walked for some high-fashion brands including Alexander McQueen, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. The 26-year-old has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2009 and in 2014 married Maroon 5 frontman/Voicehost Adam Levine.

4. Candice Swanepoel

The 27-year-old was raised in Mooi River, South Africa and has really exploded onto the fashion scene. She was the first South African model to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, and has been an Angel since 2010. Candice can be seen in advertisements for Givenchy, Juicy Couture, and more. She also got engaged to BF Hermann Nicoli in the summer of 2015.

5. Elsa Hosk

Elsa hails from Stockholm and can be found on the cover of magazines like L’Oficiel Singapore and Elle Sweden. Before modeling, the 27-year-old played professional basketball for two years. Oh, and she was also the model responsible for smacking Ariana Grande with wings at last year’s show, which resulted in a pretty iconic face.

6. Jac Jagaciak







The Polish 21-year-old has been modeling since 2007. She started off her career with more high-fashion brands like Altuzarra, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta before becoming an Angel in 2015. Jac grew up in Poznań and landed an Hermes campaign when she was only 13. Also, Jac is a nickname — her real name is Monika.

7. Jasmine Tookes This 24-year-old has walked for Louis Vuitton, Prada, Versace, and more lust-worthy designers. Growing up in Huntington Beach, California, Jasmine practiced gymnastics for about 10 years. She was made an Angel this year but still finds time to walk in all the top shows at Fashion Week.







8. Kate Grigorieva

Kate is from Olenegorsk, Russia, and has a degree in Marketing. Kate got married this summer in Russia and wore a dress by designer Zac Posen. The 27-year-old was also a contestant in two Miss Russia pageants, and the runner-up of Russia’s Next Top Model in 2012.

9. Lais Ribeiro

Lais is from Teresina, Brazil, and has a son named Alexandre. The 25-year-old is no stranger to magazine covers (Elle Italy, GQ South Africa, and Harper’s Bazaar Arabiafor example) and has walked the runway for Carolina Herrera, Cushnie et Ochs, Zac Posen, and more.

10. Lily Aldridge

Lily hails from Los Angeles and made the cover of Sports Illustrated as a Rookie in 2014 (she’s been an Angel since 2010). She’s married to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and the two share daughter Dixie. This year, the 30-year-old wore2015’s Fantasy Bra, which was worth $2 million and also appeared in bestie Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

11. Martha Hunt

Martha also starred in the “Bad Blood” video with BFF Taylor — she was Homeslice — and has been modeling for Victoria’s Secret since 2013. The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native was made an Angel this year and has modeled for a diverse list of brands ranging from Express and Free People to Chanel and Miu Miu.

12. Romee Strijd

The 20-year-old is from Zoetermeer in the Netherlands and has worked for Victoria’s Secret since 2014. Romee was named an Angel this year and has also walked for Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Marchesa, and more. She was discovered in 2009 and has been working ever since.

13. Sara Sampaio

Twenty-four-year-old Sara is from Porto, Portugal and also became an Angel this year. Sara is a brown belt in karate — so she can kick your ass — and loves to play the violin. In 2014, Sara was a Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year and appeared in 2015’s issue. She’s also been on the cover of Elle France, Vogue Portugal, and more.

14. Stella Maxwell

The 24-year-old was named an Angel this year and has lived in a crap ton of places. She was born in Belgium to Northern Irish parents but her family moved to Australia and then New Zealand in her teenage years. Stella has modeled for Chanel and Versace among others and was seen making out with popstar/professional stoner Miley Cyrus.

15. Taylor Hill

Taylor has appeared in Vogue and walked for designers like Anna Sui and Balmain. The 19-year-old made her big break in 2013 and is from Granby, Colorado. Taylor was made a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 after walking in 2014’s show. Oh, and she obviously has amazing eyebrows.

(Source)