The Wasl Tower Will Be The Tallest Solar-Powered Ceramic Skyscraper









Plans have been unveiled for the largest ever ceramic skyscraper. In a city dominated by rigid and impersonal metal and glass skyline, Dubai will be home to the Wasl Tower – a fluid ceramic skyscraper that’s guaranteed to turn heads. Designed by UNStudio and Werner Sobek, the Wasl Tower will be a mixed-use skyscraper that will be comprised of 250-room five-star hotel, office building, residential building, and public spaces.

It will also make use of solar panels and optimization of natural light, in order to cut down maintenance costs and lower the burden on the planet. Located near the Burj Khalifa on the Sheikh Zayed Road, Wasl Tower will be 300-metres-tall and will have a sinuous and asymmetric shape. It will also make use of a lighting system that will be hidden behind the ceramic facade, made out of fin-shaped tiles.

These ceramic tiles will be arranged in such a way that they’ll be able to provide shade, all the while filtering in natural light – making the entire building look as if it were breathing during the night. The lights will be powered by solar panels installed on top the car park.

The glazing will run all the way up the ceramic skyscraper – giving it a curved and open seam look. Outdoor balconies and greenery will make this line stand out, similar to a “vertical boulevard,” if you will. It will culminate at the very top of the building with an infinity pool. Seventeen elevators will service the building – but people are always free to take the stairs. This tower is set to be complete in 2020.

“As the project strongly relates to and interconnects with Dubai’s urban experience, the aim is to make a visit to the Wasl Tower as attractive and contemporary as possible,” said UNStudio founder Ben van Berkel. “”As such, a dedicated concept of health, comfort and well-being throughout was developed for the building.”

(Source)












