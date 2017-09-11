A Unique Behind-The-Scenes Photo Series Of The Virgin America Flight Crew
This unique behind-the-scenes photo series of the Virgin America flight crew reveals what life is like for people working in aviation. They are the people that make everything possible in this fast paced world and this is our chance to have a glimpse of how flying from the other side looks like.
The Secret Life of Virgins is a photo series about the Virgin America flight crew taken by Portland-based photographer Molly Chroma. She managed to create this unique photo series during her 10 years of working way up in the air.
Virgin America was recently bought by Alaska Air in a $4 billion deal and Molly Choma knew that she had to compile this photo series very fast in order to preserve the brand’s history and culture. Virgin America will cease to exist by 2019 so she had to move fast and what a great idea that turned out to be!
“I just wanted to preserve it, not necessarily for the public, but for my friends and people like me who grew up with Virgin America,” says the photographer about the meaning behind her work.
Natasha
“Whether that’s people who were there since the start or only for the past six months, I wanted something to immortalize what we have.”
Evelyn + Katie
Jody + Anthony
Poaching eggs on a plane is a highest form of first class cuisine.
Aladrian
Larry, Rudy + Rich
Bobi + Kurtis


A beacon light—normally an indication that the engines are running—flashes during a simulated flight. Inside, the cabin crew is preparing for a simulated emergency evacuation.
Flight Attendant Jennifer embraces her instructor, Karen, after she successfully completes an emergency evacuation drill. @VirginAmerica is the first airline to add the #A321neo to their fleet of @Airbus jets.
Be sure to follow Molly Choma on Instagram, or go to her official website if you’re interested in seeing more of what this talented photographer has to display.