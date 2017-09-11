A Unique Behind-The-Scenes Photo Series Of The Virgin America Flight Crew









This unique behind-the-scenes photo series of the Virgin America flight crew reveals what life is like for people working in aviation. They are the people that make everything possible in this fast paced world and this is our chance to have a glimpse of how flying from the other side looks like.

The Secret Life of Virgins is a photo series about the Virgin America flight crew taken by Portland-based photographer Molly Chroma. She managed to create this unique photo series during her 10 years of working way up in the air.

Virgin America was recently bought by Alaska Air in a $4 billion deal and Molly Choma knew that she had to compile this photo series very fast in order to preserve the brand’s history and culture. Virgin America will cease to exist by 2019 so she had to move fast and what a great idea that turned out to be!

“I just wanted to preserve it, not necessarily for the public, but for my friends and people like me who grew up with Virgin America,” says the photographer about the meaning behind her work.

“Whether that’s people who were there since the start or only for the past six months, I wanted something to immortalize what we have.”

Heidi makes the ditching drill look fun. It’s near 100* in the life raft on a hot Miami afternoon. #thesecretlifeofvirgins A post shared by molly choma montie (@mollychoma) on May 29, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Be sure to follow Molly Choma on Instagram, or go to her official website if you're interested in seeing more of what this talented photographer has to display.










