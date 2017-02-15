Vintage Breast Enhancers From Back In The Day

These vintage breast enhancers from back in the day will make you realize that women were always willing to sacrifice more than men, in order to obtain those unrealistic beauty standards. Perfect big boobs were definitely part of the femme fatale ‘skill set’.

Some of these products date back to the early 1900s and this really got us thinking… Were men always that shallow? Were women always that desperate? The answer to both these questions could be the same, but who are we to judge?

If a woman is willing to torment herself in order to get those perfect round shaped breasts, that is her problem, and she has every right to try out any other product advertised in the paper, or now, on TV and online.

While these products seem incredibly absurd and by now everybody knows that they will not work, we have to put ourselves in the shoes of women living at the beginning of the 1900s, and all the way up to the 70’s and 80’s. Back then, it was really hard to think that something printed on paper (like these breast enhancer ads) could be a lie. Well, now we know better and this is why products like these are dying out.

The translation for this vintage breast enhancer ad reads:

BREAST FIRMING via fast, pressurized cold water effusion that showers the breast without getting wet, making the muscular fibers of the mammary glands contract, without touching the delicate tip. Easy to use, the water arrives under pressure through the metallic tube. A pleasureful and useful massage. For normal breasts. 125 Francs. The device is foldable for travel. Easily adaptable to all faucets.

All these products stimulate the blood circulation in the breasts by massaging them with cold and warm water. Through this procedure, women were told that their breasts will grow in size and get a perfect round shape.

