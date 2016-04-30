Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Funny, Movies & TV, Pop Culture, Vintage,

Vintage Anti-Marijuana Posters – ‘Reefer Madness’

322 Views 2 Comments

Vintage Anti-Marijuana Posters – ‘Reefer Madness’

A film lobby card, 'El Tobaco Negro del Diablo' from Argentina for a Spanish film about a respected surgeon, Pablo Urioste is forced to experience a nightmarish world after his wife, a marijuana addict, dies at a Buenos Aires nightclub, 1950. (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

A film lobby card, ‘El Tobaco Negro del Diablo’ from Argentina for a Spanish film about a respected surgeon, Pablo Urioste is forced to experience a nightmarish world after his wife, a marijuana addict, dies at a Buenos Aires nightclub, 1950. (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)




These vintage anti-marijuana posters were created in the 1930’s as part of the ‘Reefer Madness’ movie release. They were conceived as a morality tale meant to warn all parents about the dangers that marijuana poses.

Reefer Madness turned out to be an exploitation film, a melodrama about teenagers who smoke marijuana and start murdering each other, or commit suicide in a madness craze caused by cannabis.

Also referred to as the ‘Devil’s harvest’ or ‘Devil’s weed’, marijuana was considered a real threat before World War II. Instead, drugs like cocaine or heroin were largely tolerated and nobody talked about them.

A poster for the British release of Sam Newfield's 1949 exploitation film, 'The Devil's Weed', starring Lila Leeds. The film's alternative titles are: 'She Shoulda Said 'No!', 'Marijuana, the Devil's Weed', and 'The Story of Lila Leeds and Her Expose of the Marijuana Racket'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Vintage Anti-Marijuana Posters – ‘Reefer Madness’ – A poster for the British release of Sam Newfield’s 1949 exploitation film, ‘The Devil’s Weed’, starring Lila Leeds. The film’s alternative titles are: ‘She Shoulda Said ‘No!’, ‘Marijuana, the Devil’s Weed’, and ‘The Story of Lila Leeds and Her Expose of the Marijuana Racket’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Other posters from different timelines have the same message, urging parents to watch over their kids and warn them about what could happen if they didn’t say ‘no’.

A poster for Elmer Clifton's 1937 drama 'Assassin of Youth'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Elmer Clifton’s 1937 drama ‘Assassin of Youth’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for Dwain Esper's 1936 crime film 'Marihuana'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Dwain Esper’s 1936 crime film ‘Marihuana’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for Ray Test's 1942 drama 'Devil's Harvest'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Ray Test’s 1942 drama ‘Devil’s Harvest’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for the movie 'Devil's Harvest', 1942. The film purports to tell the truth about marijuana, 'the smoke of hell!'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for the movie ‘Devil’s Harvest’, 1942. The film purports to tell the truth about marijuana, ‘the smoke of hell!’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
Promotional poster for the film, 'Devil's Harvest,' an exploitation film directed by Ray Test depicting the evils of smoking marijuana, 1942. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Promotional poster for the film, ‘Devil’s Harvest,’ an exploitation film directed by Ray Test depicting the evils of smoking marijuana, 1942. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A poster advertising 'Reefer Madness', an anti-drugs exploitation film, dealing with the pitfalls of marijuana smoking, directed by Louis J. Gasnier, 1936. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A poster advertising ‘Reefer Madness’, an anti-drugs exploitation film, dealing with the pitfalls of marijuana smoking, directed by Louis J. Gasnier, 1936. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A poster for Dwain Esper's 1936 crime film 'Marihuana'. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Dwain Esper’s 1936 crime film ‘Marihuana’. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for Elmer Clifton's 1937 drama 'Assassin of Youth' . (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Elmer Clifton’s 1937 drama ‘Assassin of Youth’ . (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for Sam Newfield's 1949 drama 'Wild Weed' starring Lila Leeds. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Sam Newfield’s 1949 drama ‘Wild Weed’ starring Lila Leeds. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)
A poster for Louis J. Gasnier's 1938 drama 'Reefer Madness' (aka 'The Burning Question'). (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

A poster for Louis J. Gasnier’s 1938 drama ‘Reefer Madness’ (aka ‘The Burning Question’). (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

(Source)




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!