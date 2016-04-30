Vintage Anti-Marijuana Posters – ‘Reefer Madness’









These vintage anti-marijuana posters were created in the 1930’s as part of the ‘Reefer Madness’ movie release. They were conceived as a morality tale meant to warn all parents about the dangers that marijuana poses.

Reefer Madness turned out to be an exploitation film, a melodrama about teenagers who smoke marijuana and start murdering each other, or commit suicide in a madness craze caused by cannabis.

Also referred to as the ‘Devil’s harvest’ or ‘Devil’s weed’, marijuana was considered a real threat before World War II. Instead, drugs like cocaine or heroin were largely tolerated and nobody talked about them.

Other posters from different timelines have the same message, urging parents to watch over their kids and warn them about what could happen if they didn’t say ‘no’.

(Source)







