US vs British English Differences Explained Through 63 Infographic Drawings









The eternal US vs British English debate will probably never be settled. At least not by us, at least not here, and definitely not now. It’s not even the point. The idea is that the English language is so beautiful, so diverse and in a continuous evolution, that even people speaking the same language (English, in this case) could have a hard time understanding each other, and that’s not just because of the accent.

The guys at Grammar Check have identified the 63 most important and common differences between American English and British English and have ‘wrapped’ them inside a very easy to understand infographic. Oh, the wonders of graphic design!

The differences shown in this US vs British English infographic are really funny if you think about them, especially if you imagine an American from the South speaking with an Englishman from Northern England. They’ll definitely have their hands full, pardon, their mouths full in trying to understand one another.

Shall we continue with the main differences between the two (one and the same) languages?

What other differences would you add? Are their any major differences not found in this infographic? If so, let us know in the comment section below, or drop us a line via email.










