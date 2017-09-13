The Ugly Club. Yes, Such A Club Actually Existed And Here’s How You Got In!









Step inside The Ugly Club. Yes, you are reading this correctly – The Ugly Club! Such a place actually existed and it was a real meeting point for… well, let’s just go out and say it – it was the meeting point for ugly people.

In 1887, Mr. Howell, a second hand book dealer, stumbled upon the written minutes of a club which used to meet over a century and a half before his time. That very exclusive and never before heard about club was called “The Most Honourable and Facetious Society of Ugly Faces”. With such a name, how could that club be forgotten for almost 150 years?

Here are just some of the rules of the club:

No person whatsoever shall be admitted… that is not a man of honour and a facetious disposition.

That a large mouth, thin jaws, blubber lips, little goggling or squinting eyes shall be esteemed considerable qualifications in a candidate.

That a particular regard shall be had for the prominence of a candidates nose, and the length of his chin.

That a large carbuncle, potato nose [shall] be esteemed the most honourable of any.

All new members had to be voted in by the majority of the already existing members and the club’s president always had the casting vote.

Some qualifications of individual members included Franics Gildart with his “large pancake face,” James Ashton with his “nose like a shuffled nose shark,” Mathew Strong with his “thoroughly begrimed” teeth, and Robert Fillingham who was “in every respect extremely well qualified.”

RELATED STORIES:

With such ‘beautifully’ described physical features, we could easily find a couple of individuals to meet the forgotten Ugly Club’s standards.

(Source)







