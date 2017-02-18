Twitter Tool Allows People To See Feeds Of Users With Opposing Political Views









Opposing political views are not something new. But what is new, however, is the fact that we almost newer come in contact with the sources of information responsible for other people’s opposing political views. This is in large part due to the mediums through which we get most of our information; namely the social media. When it comes to their users, Facebook and Twitter feeds are biased and show only news that already reinforce their own ideologies.

But that is not how the real world works; we all know that. Reality, as it were, exists in the common consciousness and not in each individual, and by extension, reality is the sum average of all our beliefs. And because we are almost never exposed to the other side of the story, a huge divide between people emerges with no part understanding where the other one is coming from.

This is why researchers at MIT are looking to change that and make us come closer together by designing a Twitter tool to allow us to see what the other side is seeing. The tool is called FlipFeed and is a Chrome extension that flips your Twitter feed to that of another person who’s been identified as having your own opposing political views.

The Laboratory for Social Machines at the MIT Media Lab built this tool “to explore how social media platforms can be used to mitigate, rather than exacerbate, ideological polarisation by helping people explore and empathise with different perspectives,” explains their website.

FlipFeed is pretty easy to use actually. Once you download it, FlipFeed will appear to the left of your Twitter feed. Here you can choose between two options: “Load another feed” or “Restore my feed.”

This is not the only tool like this one that shows opposing political views. The Wall Street Journal, for instance, has the option of Blue Feed and Red Feed tool that allows users to flip between the liberal and conservative views on a particular subject or topics like abortion, guns, Obama, or Trump.

