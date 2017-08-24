Designer Builds A Tiny Art Studio Under A Bridge









An art studio, as it name suggests, needs to be, well, artsy. And what better way to start building an ‘artsy’ art studio than picking a totally unique location. This is exactly what former plumber turned designer by the name of Fernando Abellanas did in his hometown of Valencia in Spain.

Showing great promise when it comes to imagination and thinking outside the box, Abellanas, designed and built a mini art studio, suspended right under a bridge. What other possible location could there be if you wanted to be both isolated as well as being connected with the city than under a bridge?

Abellanas is running a design label by the name of Lebrel, and you can check out his works on his website here. And based on his other works, it kinda makes sense to see him build this incredible art studio. Hidden, basically in plain sight, Abellanas doesn’t actually charge people a toll for crossing the bridge, or anything like that – like any good, old troll would do, so don’t worry.

Nevertheless, to build it, he needed to use the concrete underbelly of the bridge itself. By making use of a hard crank, he is able to have access to a suspended platform that transports him across empty space all the way to his art studio – where he is suspended in mid-air. Inside, he has decorated the place with all sorts of inspirational photos, giving the place a surprisingly homey atmosphere.

There, he has a desk, a chair, a comforter and some pillows – giving his mini art studio a surprising amount of functionality, given its size. Traffic noises don’t bother him in the slightest. In fact, they give him the right level of background noise so he can focus on his work. And surprisingly enough, it took Abellanas only two weeks to fabricate the wood and metal hut.

This is what actually drew him to the underbelly of the bridge in the first place: “It is a personal intervention that tries to put value in these type of spaces. It is also about recovering those sensations of the huts we used to make as small ones,” the designer says. “To stay isolated but at the same time close to our house, the city.”

Now, just like Batman, he prefers to keep the exact location of his lair a secret, but he does point out the fact that there are a multitude of similar such places scattered all around us – places that often times go unnoticed.

“When we discover, analyze, and inhabit these places it reminds us of the feelings of isolation, peace, and protection we experienced during childhood when hiding, during a family event, under a round table covered with a long tablecloth.”

He also goes on saying that his hidden art studio is only temporary. It will remain in its current location until someone else finds it and steals everything inside, or when the authorities remove it – that’s if they will ever find it.

(Source)












