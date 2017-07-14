Amazing Time Slice Photos Showing A Location At Different Times Of Day









Time slice photos are the bread and butter, leat’s say for professional photographer Fong Qi Wei. He’s been doing them for years now and has become pretty good at them too. Arranged in all sorts of different patterns, these time slices photos are meant to show the passage of time in different locations all around the globe.

The way they work is to combine several photos taken from the exact same location during different times of day and then mash them together to produce a single, yet strikingly cohesive image.

Wei picks a great location from where he takes his photos and then photographs it at several times throughout the day. He then digitally divides the photos and extracts just a single strip from each of them, thus creating an image that encompasses that location throughout the entire day.

Now, to be fair, these sort of time slice photos aren’t unheard of in the photography world. But unlike the rest, Wei’s works are a step beyond what you would usually find out there on the internet. Besides the usual vertical stripes, Wei’s time slice photos take on a myriad of shapes and patterns, with sharp angles, shapes, and unique placements. Some of them can and are placed into ray-like patterns, while others are arranged into a series of concentric circles.

Fong Qi Wei has been working as a professional photographer for more than 10 years now and, even though he creates his time slice photos by making use of a digital camera, he also recognises the painting-like quality of his works.

“Photographic galleries call my work paintings, while traditional galleries specialising in paintings call my work photographs,” he explains.

“I strive to make images [that touch] both the feeling part and the thinking part of your mind. My art seeks to get your attention and hopefully engage you on a deeper level as you look at it for longer.”

(Source)











