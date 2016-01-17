







This is how your birth order shapes your personality and how you will act throughout your entire life as a mature adult. What kind of a child were you? The first, the middle or the youngest?

Every parent can see differences between his kids, starting from looks, passions, habits, type of food they like and last but not least, their different personalities. Children tend to act and evolve differently depending on their birth order, and parents need to understand this as soon as possible in order to better understand their children.

Researchers have identified unique traits in personalities for first borns, middle borns, last borns and for the only child. When the age gap between children is really big, they may take on the role of a first born, rather than a middle or last born.

Adopted children will fill in the role where they are placed inside a family, and that will determine their personality.

So, dear parents, what kind of child were you? Let us know in the comments how you feel about these personality traits for each type of child. Did you experience the same things in your family when growing up? How about now?

(Source)







