







Even if we think that practical jokes are something new, something from our day and age, they in fact have been around for a very long time. The greatest practical joke in history took place in the 19th century.

The year was 1809 and the renowned English author Theodore Hook made a bet with his friend and noted architect and writer, Samuel Beazley that in one week’s time he’ll make one house in London the most talked about place in the whole city.

The target which he ended up choosing, belonged to a widow by the name of Mrs. Tottenham on 54 Berners Street. The area was pretty posh and many wealthy and renowned individuals lived on that street at the time. The reason why he chose her out of all people remains a mystery to this day since no connection could be made between Theodore Hook and Mrs. Tottenham. The only plausible explanation would be that the house from across the street was for rent and he and Samuel Beazley could watch the show.

By the 27th of November the plans were put in place and as early as 5:00 AM the greatest practical joke was on its way. A chimney sweep arrived at the door of Mrs. Tottenham. The only problem was that she didn’t ask for his services. Not long after that, 12 more sweeps arrived; then several coal delivery workers began showing up with some large carts packed with coal. All of them were turned away.

Following this, a cart-load of furniture arrived; then workers came at the door, bearing a coffin for Mrs. Tottenham. Cake makers attempting to deliver very large custom made weddings cakes; then several other chefs attempting to deliver a total of around 2,500 raspberry tarts.

Doctors, lawyers, gardeners, fishmongers, dentists, grocers, priests, couch makers, carpet-manufacturers, wig-makers, coach-makers, curiosity dealers, opticians, brewers, and shoemakers, among others, arrived. They all came offering their services or bringing very large orders of their wares that were to be delivered to Mrs. Tottenham’s address at various times throughout that day.

At some point, 12 pianos arrived at her door, then several men carrying a chamber organ. Berners Street became a complete chaos of people and vendors trying to find no. 54 among the masses of others who were looking for the exacts same address. Not to mention the many fights that broke out among the people there and not to mention the many wares which were destroyed in the process.

Amidst this utter confusion, several dignitaries made their presence felt, looking, surprisingly enough, for 54 Berners Street. Among these high class citizens were: the Governor of the Bank of England; the Duke of York; the Archbishop of Canterbury; the Mayor of the London; the Lord Chief Justice; several cabinet ministers; and the Chairman of the East India Company.

By mid-day, the streets in that area of London became so crowded that the roads were jammed for several blocks in every direction with delivery people and on-lookers. All this time Theodore Hook and Samuel Beazley were sitting across the street, watching the pandemonium and craziness through the window and laughing their butts off. Once everything cooled down and people finally left, both men emerged from the house and went home. For successfully making the home the talk of London within a week of the bet, Hook reportedly received a guinea from Beazley.

The person responsible was not discovered until years later when Mr. Hook confessed to the elaborate hoax. In order to achieve it, he wrote over 4000 letters to all the different vendors and service providers. What he wrote in those letters is not known, however the letters to the Mayor of London and to the Governor of the Bank of England did survive. They were both written in Mrs. Tottenham’s name, asking the dignitaries to visit her so they could to bear witness to a deposition or work out the details for a sizable endowment she was giving to the Bank.

Theodore Hook was never charged for the greatest practical joke in history, even after he confessed to being the one responsible. Don’t try to do something similar though, thinking than you won’t be punished. Mr. Hook was a renowned author in his day and it was the 1800’s when it happened. Today police arrest little kids for bringing clocks to school.

