The Beauty Of Women’s Bodies Brilliantly Captured In 18 Nude Black & White Bodyscapes









The beauty of women’s bodies is brilliantly captured in 18 nude black & white bodyscapes photographed by Anton Belovodchenko.

The Russian photographer creates superb natural forms, shapes and figures with nude female models, that are captured in natural movement to reflect the beauty of their bodies. Their bodies are contorted to bring out a woman’s natural beauty, by showing their shapes and forms in a very artistic and tasteful way.

Women pose in different position that both intrigue and disguise the human essence, while capturing the outstanding shape of the female body. The positions in which the models posed are similar to the ones found in yoga exercises, but Belovodchenko added his artistic touch and managed to create a superb black and white bodyscape exposition.







(Source)

