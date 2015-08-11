Art, Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Sex & Love, Trends,

The Beauty Of Women’s Bodies Brilliantly Captured In 18 Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

919 Views 10 Comments

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-131

Nude Black & White Bodyscapes




The beauty of women’s bodies is brilliantly captured in 18 nude black & white bodyscapes photographed by Anton Belovodchenko.

The Russian photographer creates superb natural forms, shapes and figures with nude female models, that are captured in natural movement to reflect the beauty of their bodies. Their bodies are contorted to bring out a woman’s natural beauty, by showing their shapes and forms in a very artistic and tasteful way.

Women pose in different position that both intrigue and disguise the human essence, while capturing the outstanding shape of the female body. The positions in which the models posed are similar to the ones found in yoga exercises, but Belovodchenko added his artistic touch and managed to create a superb black and white bodyscape exposition.

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-1

Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-87

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-91

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-101

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-111

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-121

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-151

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-161

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-171

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-181

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-210

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-310

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-410

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-510

Women’s Bodies in Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-610

black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-710



black-and-white-portraits-women-body-bodyscapes-anton-belovodchenko-141

(Source)

[tps_footer][/tps_footer]




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!