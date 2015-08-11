The Beauty Of Women’s Bodies Brilliantly Captured In 18 Nude Black & White Bodyscapes

The beauty of women’s bodies is brilliantly captured in 18 nude black & white bodyscapes photographed by Anton Belovodchenko.
The Russian photographer creates superb natural forms, shapes and figures with nude female models, that are captured in natural movement to reflect the beauty of their bodies. Their bodies are contorted to bring out a woman’s natural beauty, by showing their shapes and forms in a very artistic and tasteful way.
Women pose in different position that both intrigue and disguise the human essence, while capturing the outstanding shape of the female body. The positions in which the models posed are similar to the ones found in yoga exercises, but Belovodchenko added his artistic touch and managed to create a superb black and white bodyscape exposition.
[tps_footer][/tps_footer]
Pingback: Artist Creates Body Paintings That Show Women Ripping Themselves In Half - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: 100 Years Of Women's Sexy Lingerie Evolution In 3 Minutes - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: World's Sexiest Female Porn Stars With And Without Makeup - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: Elegant Backstage Black and White Portraits With The Golden Globes Stars - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: 'Still Not Asking For It' - Striking Topless Anti-Rape Campaign - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: Famous Women Before 10 AM - How Do They Look Like And What Are Their Morning Routines? - Explore like a Gipsy, Study like a Ninja()
Pingback: Comfortable With Their Bodies - Photo Shoot()
Pingback: Surreal Erotic French Magazine Plexus Covers From The 60s & 70s()
Pingback: 12 Different Men and Women Pose Nude to Promote Body Confidence - Gipsy.Ninja()
Pingback: Say Hello To Stefania The Model, Not The Plus Size Model()