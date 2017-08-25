Funny Textbook Doodles That Would Even Make The Professor Laugh









Textbook doodles may seem that they have a lot to do with boredom. Now, this is in many cases true. It’s either the student himself who can’t focus on the lecture – because it’s nothing that he is interested in, or it’s because of the teacher himself who can’t ‘sell’ that lecture to his students. Making it in such a way so as the students can visualize the lecture before their eyes and truly understand what’s being said is key to being a great lecturer.

Now, whatever the case may be, many students from around the world end up making textbook doodles and some of them have made it here. We’ve also touched on a similar topic a while ago, when we talked about students drawing and sketching various images directly on their desks, so, if you’re interested, you can also check that out.

Whatever the case may be, most students who aren’t particularly interested in what’s being said during a lecture, don’t really sit idly by and stare at the wall, and instead, they doodle – often times right in their textbooks, so as to keep their hands busy with something. And here is where some artistic genius begins to shine. Either with a pen or a pencil, these textbook doodles are so clever and funny, even the teacher would probably start to giggle.

In our opinion, some of the best ones here are those that manage to incorporate what’s already in the textbook itself, and then give it a totally different spin with some additions and what have you. With a little bit of imagination, some of these photos have been upgraded from ‘boring’ photos and graphs, into something completely different.

What do you guys think about them? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

