Just text anything to this number and it will reply with an artwork to match your requests. This is one way to educate and cultivate the world, one text message at a time. Why hasn’t anyone come up with this idea sooner?

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) has a very impressive collective of artworks and if you were to line them up, you would have 7 miles of art lanes. The museum’s entire collection features 34,678 pieces in galleries and they would have to build 17 more SFMOMA building in order to exhibit each and everyone of them.

If visitors were to spend an average of 7 seconds per piece, you will need 194.1 days to admire all the artworks found in SFMOMA’s possesion.

this is a very good thing: if you text 572-51 “send me [x]” then @SFMOMA will send you a piece of art depicting [x]. (thank you @fraylie!) pic.twitter.com/4rDHZhgXBk — Jen Carlson (@jenist) July 10, 2017

Given this large number of artworks, the people at SFMOMA decided to come up with a way to make their art available to everybody, without having to stroll countless hours in a museum in order to find something to enjoy.



“Send me” – 572-51 is the number to text in order to receive an artwork based on your request. you can text will reply with a piece of art that matches your request.

Thanks @SFMOMA for making it super easy to learn something new. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/77oZ2go8w7 — Candace Kôhl (@CandaceKohl) July 10, 2017



“One of my goals is to bring SFMOMA’s collection to the public in new and perhaps unexpected ways, and hopefully encourage further exploration,”says SFMOMA’s Creative Technologist Jay Mollica.

“Send me” is enjoying a lot of success and due to the large number of requests received via text message, the number was even blocked for a period because major telecom companies thought SFMOMA was spamming people with art. Talk about innovation…

No technology since the CueCat has ever entranced me with its promise only to let me down this quickly https://t.co/eVhtLJNsL6 pic.twitter.com/HKPySc2Oyt — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) July 10, 2017











