Tesla Driver Sacrifices His Car To Save An Unconscious Motorist On The Road









Tesla driver Manfred Kick was at the wheel of his car on the Autobahn near Munich in Germany when he noticed a fellow motorist in his rear view mirror driving erratically behind him. This is when mister Kick realised that the Volkswagen had lost consciousness and was headed for disaster at high speed.

This is when the Tesla driver pulled in front of the Volkswagen and slowly pushed the breaks, making both cars come to an eventual stop. He then rushed to the car behind him and offered the driver inside first aid until the ambulance arrived. The man appeared to have suffered a stroke and was then taken to the hospital where he was brought to a stable condition.

Hearing the news, Elon Musk congratulated the Tesla driver for his altruism and his own’s car’s sacrifice, offered to pay for all the damages his car sustained. That sum would have added up somewhere to around 10,000 euros.

Congrats to the Tesla owner who sacrificed damage to his own car to bring a car with an unconscious driver safely to a stop!



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017

In appreciation, Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited. https://t.co/D68HNJcCoQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017

(Source)

