These Ten Most Googled "How To" Questions Show What It Means To Be Human

By
Amanda Cartwright
-
2

We’ve now reached a point in our history that we have access to a large portion of the information that exists worldwide. Forget the famous Library at Alexandria and let’s look at the internet. We’ve now got so reliant on the internet that we’re asking it questions about our everyday lives. It’s so ingrained into our consciousness that “googling” is an actual word in the dictionary.

But the problem with asking Google questions about life is that it doesn’t always give us the right answers, or the answers that we need at the moment. Unlike talking to an actual person, or talking to a friend or psychologist, the Google is only an algorithm, and the answers it provides may not be exactly what we were looking for.

If we were to ask it some seriously personal questions like “How do I find love,” the answer you might get will probably be something along the lines of “Consider your appearance.” Or similarly, if you ask it something like “Should I write a book?” the answers you might come across will be “Ten reasons why you should not become a writer.” So, it might be safe to conclude that Google doesn’t take into account a lot of factors – and just gives you some of the most accessed topics – which it is.

Somewhat recently, Google has released the most frequently asked “how-to” questions from around the world. And even if they seem simple and innocent enough, they are among the deepest questions people have about life and the uncertainty of it.

Here are the top 10:

  1. how to tie a tie
  2. how to kiss
  3. how to get pregnant
  4. how to lose weight
  5. how to draw
  6. how to make money
  7. how to make pancakes
  8. how to write a cover letter
  9. how to make french toast
  10. how to lose belly fat

Now, as we’ve said before, these questions seem quite straightforward and specific. But behind them is what makes us human. These questions were translated and interpreted by reporter Annalisa Marelli, showing what these questions actually stand for, anxieties and all.

Question What you’re really asking
How to tie a tie How do I grow up
How to kiss How can I be vulnerable
How to get pregnant How can I create a family
How to lose weight Am I lovable
How to draw Is there a cure for my existential ennui
How to make money Can I find success
How to make pancakes What’s the recipe for happiness
How to write a cover letter Am I good enough
How to make french toast Can I be carefree for a morning
How to lose belly fat Can I be young forever

 

Now, you are free to interpret these questions as you like, but there’s no denying that they go far deeper than they seem at the surface. And Google, for all its qualities, doesn’t see beyond what these questions specifically ask.

In this other chart below, we have Marelli’s answers to these questions. Again, you may answer them in your own way.

 

Question Tentative answer
How to tie a tie Learn from the people you look up to
How to kiss Like you mean it
How to get pregnant Sex! (It doesn’t always work; worth trying repeatedly)
How to lose weight Eat less; exercise more; love yourself at any weight
How to draw Get colored pencils, paper, and go
How to make money Be practical, but keep your soul happy
How to make pancakes Have breakfast with someone you like. And use whole wheat flour. (Trust me.)
How to write a cover letter There’s no right answer to this question, so be bold
How to make french toast Make toast in Paris
How to lose belly fat Your belly is probably fine

