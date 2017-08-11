Temporary Tattoos And How To Make Your Own









Temporary tattoos are a great way to experience the thrill of getting a tattoo without actually assuming the permanent responsibility of getting one. What’s more, your kids also like temporary tattoos.

But the thing with temporary tattoos was that they weren’t very imaginative, to begin with. Nevertheless, with the possibility of the DIY tattoos, the designs and creation of these tattoos are only limited by your own imagination and, well, taste.

Besides these perks, temporary tattoos are also great because they are cheap to make, they are definitely fun to create and wear proudly and after several days they are removed from your skin. So, with that being said, there are a few things you would need in order to create your own and here they are:

What You’ll Need:

-A Computer

-An Inkjet printer

-Decal Paper

-An object with a hard, straight edge, like a ruler or credit card

-Water

-Paper towels

Step 1 – Designing your temporary tattoos

There are several ways that you can go about a temporary tattoo. You can either design your own, or you can simply upload one from the internet. To design your own tattoo, you can use a program like Adobe Illustrator.

Once you’ve finished the design, you will need to reverse its orientation so when you will apply it on the skin, it will have the original orientation it had to begin with.

Step 2 – Printing it out

By making use of an inkjet printer, you can print out your own design onto a special sheet of decal paper. In order to make sure that your temporary tattoo will come out as clear and as clean as possible – set the printer at ‘high-quality’ setting and select the “glossy photo” as your paper choice. Stick the adhesive sheet onto the printed image and smooth out any air bubbles with a hard-edged object such as a ruler or a credit card.

Step 3: Apply it to your skin.

Finally, you remove the plastic layer from the tattoo and with the help of a damp paper towel you place the tattoo, face-down, on your skin and then rub it gently with it. Then simply, and slowly, peel off the paper.

(Source)







