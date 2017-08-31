Teachers Explain The Differences Between 1997, 2007 & 2017 Students









Thanks to yet another brilliant submission form idea on BoredPanda, teachers have started to explain the differences between 1997, 2007 and 2017 students and the results are, as you would expect, amazing!

While some of you were students back in 1997, others were in school in 2007 and some of you are actually students, right now, in 2017. This is how we should lead this article, because 2017 students are the peak of each story. Well, at least when it comes to how things have changed throughout the years.

In 1997, nobody had a cell phone and smartphones weren’t even invented. In 2007, while most kids had cell phones, social media wasn’t a real thing back then and it certainly didn’t have such a big impact on students’ lives. In 2017 however, everything is completely different.

Teachers have to face a completely new type of student, one that is very well connected to the modern world and is very tech-savvy, as opposed to students back in 2007 and 1997. So… how are teachers managing the situation?

Let’s read 10 of the best answers collected from teachers:

#1 My dad taught middle school from 1968-2004, when he retired i asked him what changes he saw in students from the beginning of his teaching career to the end. he answered; “the kids never changed. a teenager is always a teenager. the parents however, changed dramatically. they used to respect teachers and side with us in disciplinary matters, but now they think their kids are perfect and we are wrong. glad i’m getting out before it gets worse.”

#2 ’97 – “Quit passing notes”

’07 – “Quit texting”

’17 – “Are you seriously watching Netflix right now?”

#3 Not a teacher, but many in the family (elementary level). And they say the kids are basically the same, but the parents are sooooo much worse. They’re not involved in their child’s education, blaming the teacher for poor scores despite never even sitting down and reading a book with their kid, they don’t follow through with discipline after their child misbehaves at school, the list goes on and on…

#4 1997- Teacher: “Put your hands on the desk.”

2007- Teacher : “I’m going to call your parents.”

2017- Teacher :” Don’t call your parents please.”

#5 1997 – “You won’t always have a calculator with you everywhere you go in life!”

2017 – “Before beginning the test, every student must disable the multi-function calculator that goes with them everywhere in life.”

#6 I started teaching 7 ago, and in my first semester I was having lunch with an old veteran teacher of over 30 years. I’ll never forget what she told me about how education has changed in that time… “Used to be if you failed a kid, they would go to the kid and say, ‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’. Now when you fail a kid, they come to you and say, ‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?'” Biggest difference is the kids used to be accountable, now we just always blame the teacher.

#7 97 – sarcastic, grungy, smoking more cigarettes, more clique-y and edgy

07 – petty, attention starved, overwhelmed, but much nicer

17 – under so many layers of irony and memes they don’t even know who they are anymore or care. there’s no point in being creative or devolving a personality, anything you could think of has already been done.

#8 1997: Wasted my time on Super Mario Cart on SNES (HS student)

2007: Wasted my time on Facebook on my computer (Graduate student)

2017: Wasted my time on reddit on my phone. (College professor, aka professional student).

#9 In 97 you could have failed your sophomore year, done well junior, slacked off senior and gotten into an Ivy League school, in ’07 you could only slack off senior year and make Ivy.

In 17 if you get a C in AB calculus while doing every other class AP you can kiss an ivy leauge school away. Also I’ve noticed a lot more kids need medication for stress, anxiety, and depression because of said stress.

#10 As a college instructor, teaching all of them right now, taking those years as one year removed from HS graduation.

97: I’m taking school seriously to better myself and my career.

07: I should have not taken all those gap years, c’s get degrees.

17: Oh shit if I don’t get at least a Master’s I’m going to be made redundant by a robot.

