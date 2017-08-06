This 12-Year-Old Talented Tattooist Is Stirring Up The Internet
This 12-year-old talented tattooist is stirring up the Internet with his profession. Yes, his profession. It’s pretty hard to make some people understand that no matter the age, if you’re talented and passionate about tattoos, you need to explore the things you are good at, without being limited in your imagination by social constraints.
Ezrah “The Shark” Dormon is a 12-year-old tattoo artist. His love for the art of tattooing comes from his mother, Ali Garcia, who owns the Honolulu tattoo shop in Panama. While sitting through countless tattooing sessions, Ezrah became fascinated with the entire process and asked his mother if he could try it out.
She offered Ezrah the chance of filling in a part of a flower tattoo. Shortly after, the young and talented tattooist got a job inside his mother’s tattoo parlor and has tattooed approximately 20 people since.
My name is Ezrah, but people call me TIBURON, which is spanish for SHARK. I would like to one day call myself a tattoo artist. Right now I am apprenticing which involves lots of drawing, painting and practicing on grapefruits. I just completed my first full tattoo on a real person and that was super exciting. Thanks for all the support I have been receiving ☄️
“It’s beautiful to see him flourish like this,” says Ezrah’s mother. “We also understand the freedom that comes along with being good at your trade. I slugged it out behind the bar to support myself through school, but he will not have any limitations. He will be able to tattoo or teach because he is learning this all at 12 years old. This is truly a gift.”
🦈This is Me applying some red in this tattoo. I have been working really hard to get to do this. @margaritamarzo 🐠is the best teacher!!!! Now my goal is to do 1 painting a week and talk about it. 💪🏼 I will keep you guys posted!!! #fun #ilovemyjob #youngesttraditionaltattooartist 📸Photo taken by: @siemprequise.serpalmera 🌴in our studio @honolulutattoos 🌊
If you are interested in checking out more of Ezrah’s work, be sure to follow him on Instagram.