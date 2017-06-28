Supertrain, 1979 – The Most Expensive TV Series Of Its Time









Supertrain was the most expensive TV series at the moment of its launch, back in 1979. Although the buzz around it was quite high, the show was abruptly canceled and went down as one of the costliest TV fails of all time.

Supertrain was a nuclear-powered bullet train equipped with most of the amenities one would normally find on a luxurious cruise ship. The train had everything from swimming pools to shopping centers so you can imagine that travelling this way is not that bad.

The American TV show was a drama/adventure series that ran on NBC from February 7 to May 5, 1979. Only 9 episodes were ever made. The show had a very elaborate production and huge sets were built to host the high-tech inside of the model train.

RELATED STORIES:

The train’s top speed was said to be 250 mph and normally cruised at 190 mph. It took 36 hours to get from New York to Los Angeles (this meaning an average speed of 80 mph actually). Taking in consideration all the time lost in other train stations like Chicago, Denver and a fictitious town in Texas, you could sort of justify the length of the 36 h train ride.

The show focused on the social lives of passengers and while it was the most expensive TV series aired in the US, production was cancelled after a model train crashed and after receiving very low ratings. Supertrain only aired for three months in 1979.

(Source)







