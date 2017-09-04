Here’s How You Put The Suit Back In The Wetsuit









We often times don’t think of an actual suit when we look or think about a wetsuit. But, surprisingly enough, the suit is in the word. This may have probably been on Thom Browne’s mind when he designed his own wetsuit. For those of us who don’t know, Thom Browne is an American fashion designer based in New York and who, among other things, created the Trompe L’Oeil wetsuit.

Trompe L’Oeil translates to ‘optical illusion’ or ‘deceive the eye’ and comes from French. It is an art technique that uses realistic imagery to create an optical illusion, giving the impression of a three-dimensional object. This technique is used in many art forms including painting, architecture, and cinematography. It now seems to have transitioned into fashion as well.

As part of his Spring/Summer collection, we have this $3,900 wetsuit, hand-crafted to look like it’s an actual business suit. Who know’s when you’re out surfing and you need to jump into your car and head into a business meeting? Or better yet, who’s to say that the meeting will not take place on the beach.

Now, even though the Trompe L’Oeil wetsuit might be trying to achieve too much, when we take a look at these photos here, they don’t really seem to, right? After all, for $3,900, the last thing you want to hear someone say is: “Less is more, you know?”

Now, we can’t really say how many people will be interested in buying one of these, but the internet photos are certainly making their rounds. It might also help you to know that Thom Browne has teamed up with the wetsuit creator extraordinaire, Shane Jones, on this one.

Anyway, what do you guys think about the Trompe L’Oeil? Is it too much, or is it just the thing you were looking for? Would you buy it, if you had the chance or the money?

