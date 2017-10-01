New $4 Million Submarine Unveiled by Aston Martin









A new, personal, state of the art submarine was recently unveiled by Aston Martin. Well, it was only a matter of time before this happened at it might as well be now. The submarine was presented this Thursday by the British automaker at the Monaco Yacht Show. Called Project Neptune, the three-person silver submarine has an acrylic bubble-shaped cabin so as to offer the maximum visibility possible.

Aston Martin expects Project Neptune to be available for purchase sometime around next year, at the hefty price of $4 million. For comparison, Aston Martin’s latest car model, the V8-powered DB11, goes around the sum of about $200,000. Marek Reichman, the company’s chief creative officer, said in a statement that they only plan to build about a dozen such submersibles every year. “If you think about Aston Martin, we are a very exclusive brand. In 100 years, we’ve only made 80,000 cars,” he added.

Project Neptune is a joint effort between Aston Martin Consulting, the company’s design consulting arm, and Florida-based Triton Submarines – a luxury submarine maker, in business for little over ten years now.

Based on Triton’s Low Profile (LP) platform – which is specifically designed for superyachts, the Neptune submarine will only be 5.9 feet tall and weigh about 8,800 pounds. This makes it the lightest and smallest three-person submarine in the world. It’s also capable of diving at depths of 1,650 feet and has an average speed of 3 knots or about 3.5 miles per hour. Did we mention that it’s also air-conditioned?

In recent years, Aston Martin has been slowly entering the seafaring market. Only last year, it unveiled its AM37 – a 1,000 brake horsepower motorboat – created with Quintessence Yachts and Mulder Design naval architects. Reichman mentioned that they’ve done extensive research to see what other interests high-end earners are into other than cars. Unsurprisingly, this was sailing.

“Those superyacht people, what they want to experience is changing,” he said. “It’s no longer about just having a launch or having your tender. It’s about having some other way of entertaining your guests.”

