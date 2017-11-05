Guy Gets Stuck In Elevator Before His First Surgery & Shows Just How Funny Doctors Can Be









This guy gets stuck in an elevator right before his very first surgery and shows the whole world just how funny doctors can be! In case your only contact with the medical world is when you have a health problem, you probably don’t think of doctors of people with a strong sense of humor, and that’s okay. Usually, doctors tend to scare us more than they make us laugh so it’s okay to be surprised of just how funny doctors are in fact.

Joseph is a medical student who managed to get stuck in an elevator before attending his first surgery. So, what do you do when you get stuck somewhere and you can’t get out? That’s easy! You start a survival log!

The funny med student started uploading live Snapchats during the entire 60 minute period during which he was stuck inside. It gave it a bit of a Robinson Crusoe touch and sadly for the Internet, the rescuers showed up in 1 hour. Good for Joseph though…

Here’s what happened – The Timeline

“Day: currently trapped in an elevator”

“Day 1, minute 10: is this what hell feels like?”

“Day 1, minute 15: If someone else was on here with me, I would have already resorted to cannibalism”

“Day 1, Minute 20: bout to start macgyvering my way through the ceiling”

“Day 1, Minute 25. Gonna chop my arm off with a pocket knife soon. It’s not trapped in anything. I’m just running out of ideas.”

“Day 1, Minute 28. I have named my laptop Wilson”

“Day 1, Minute 33: Scratching out the solar and lunar cycle so I can keep track of the date”

“Day 1, Minute 37: My beard has already grown so much since becoming stranded”

“Day 1, Minute 41: I get it Wilson. Your beard is better than mine. Screw you”

“Day 1, Minute 43: I have decided to eat Wilson”

“Day 1, Minute 50: I have fashioned this headdress out of my scrubs to battle the sweltering burns from fluorescent lights”

“Day 1, Minute 60: I’M SAVED. I must now reintegrate into society. But I’ve been so long without human contact. Will I even remember how to speak? How to love?”











