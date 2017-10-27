This Street Library In Bulgaria Encourages People To Read









This street library in Bulgaria encourages people to read and such initiatives can only make the world a better place, little by little, book by book. Reading is becoming more and more popular around the world with the younger generation starting to realize that not everything you need to know is on Facebook, or Instagram. Books have information too, who knew?

“Rapana” is the name of Varna’s first street library, created by a team of young architects and designers. Varna is a city located on the Black Sea shores and Bulgarians often refer to it as “the marine capital of Bulgaria”.

Yuzdzhan Turgaev, Boyan Simeonov, Ibrim Asanov and Mariya Aleksieva are the names which form the team of architects and designers behind “Rapana” and with such an enthusiastic youth, things can only go forward for the best in Bulgaria.

The library’s shape resembles a sea snail (“Rapana” in Bulgarian) and it was designed to be perfectly in line with the city and its specific surroundings. With a very inviting design, built using 240 wooden pieces, the street library can welcome readers to enjoy 1,500 books.

Bulgaria is really stepping up its reading game and we can only hope that books will grow even more in popularity with many other initiatives which encourage people to pick up a book!

If you’re interested in looking up this street library online, be sure to check out their Facebook page for more details.

(Source)








