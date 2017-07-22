100 Street Artists Were Asked To Revamp This Parisian School









100 street artists were asked to revamp this Parisian school and the results, as you may have assumed, are out of this world. Literally. It’s like stepping inside a completely new dimension, one meant to stimulate a young mind’s imagination.

This old decommissioned school from Paris, France, was opened up for street artists to give it a massive transformation. 100 independent artists were invited to give this building an original and unique makeover and the results definitely exceeded all expectations.

As part of the Rehab 2 art festival, these talented and lucky artists had the opportunity to leave a mark on a building designed to educate Paris’ future generations. Before being decommissioned, this building was the student residence for the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris.

After its transformation, the newly created art gallery will remain open for visitors for one month and then it will undergo renovations. If you will not be able to make it to Paris until the gallery will be closed down for good, be sure to watch the entire photo series taken by Jonk Photography, right here.

