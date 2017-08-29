Brilliant Street Artist Paints Fake Shadows To Confuse People
This brilliant street artist is painting fake shadows around the city to confuse people. Guess what… It’s working! The people of Redwood City, California are already turning their heads and bending whenever they’re walking down the streets just to make some sense of these inexplicable fake shadows.
No matter where you find yourself walking in Redwood City, sooner or later, you’ll find yourself stumbling across some of Damon Belanger‘s street art. Yes, he’s the mastermind behind these fake shadows that have taken over the San Francisco Bay Area.
Everything started when Damon was commissioned to bring more creativity to Redwood City and this was his idea. It worked.
“The shadows give regular mundane objects a lively spirit so people can have a little fun in their everyday life,” says Damon.
Be sure to follow the artist on Instagram, if you want to know where the next fake shadow will be laid.