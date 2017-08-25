Funny Street Art Made To Look Like Shadows, But Not Really









Shadows, if you think about it, are nature’s own street art. Shadows, as all of us know, are not static, they move in accordance with the sun, or pretty much any other light source, and if you’re not careful, they might even seem to be alive. Now, with that being said, a California-based artist by the name of Damon Belanger has decided to create his own series of shadow-inspired street art.

But, as you can imagine, Belanger could not make his own ‘shadows’ move, but, instead, he gave them life, of sorts. He was commissioned to bring the streets of downtown Redwood City, California, to life by painting 20 public pieces. These works are as shadows of random objects like mail boxes, benches, and parking meters, among others but with a twist.

As we’ve said before, his shadows seem to be ‘alive’ in the most amusing way possible. They seem to look as if they belong to all sorts of monsters, or other creatures, doing all sorts of things that their respective objects would do if left alone. A sort of “Toy Story” scenario, if you will – where inanimate objects come to life when no one’s looking. Thus, a plain-old mailbox becomes a smiling monster, the parking meter is actually a monkey perched on a pedestal, and the city map is actually a robot lifting its head.

To create his incredibly funny and imaginative works, Belanger scours the city looking for inspiration and objects that, in his mind, look like what we can see here. Then he creates a chalk outline that is strategically angled to look like a real shadow. He then proceeds to fill in that outline with dark gray paint. When looking at his works of art here, it’s quite fun and entertaining to see just how quirky some people see the world around them, right?

(Source)












