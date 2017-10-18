Stray Dog Crashes A Wedding And Ends Up With A Permanent Home









People aren’t particularly fond of wedding crashers, especially if those people are homeless. But there was a case in São Paulo, Brazil, where this ‘theory’ was turned on its head. The only difference from the original statement is that this particular wedding crasher wasn’t a person at all, but a stray dog. This stray dog wandered into the middle of their wedding ceremony seeking some shelter from the rain raging outside.

Matheus and Marília Pieroni, the two newlyweds from Brazil were hoping to have their ceremony outdoors, but the storm pushed them inside and they had to resort to plan B – which was a large tent. Now, even before the ceremonies began, the poor stray dog made his way into the proceedings where he was shooed away. But not wanting to give up so easily and without a fight, the pup found his way back, and on his third attempt, he made himself cosy right on Marília’s veil, right when both of them were reciting their vows.

But unlike most brides who might have been upset if something like this were to happen during their own wedding, Marilia was happy and delighted by the whole affair. “It was a very pleasant surprise for me, because I love animals,” she told The Dodo. “I liked it very much.”

Once the rain subsided and the sun came back up again, the stray dog left the proceedings and ventured back onto the streets. The newlyweds had wished that the dog had stuck around because they wanted to rescue him, but unfortunately, they didn’t know where he was.

But as fate would have it, and the reason for why we’re writing this article in the first place is because they were able to eventually track him down. They also named him Snoop. “He came home, and I showered him,” Marília recalled. “He played a lot, ate, drank water. He is very happy and slept super good the first night.” The wedding, and all the events that surrounded it, was captured by photographer Felipe Paludetto.

(Source)












