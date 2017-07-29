‘Stoned’ Sheep Went On A Rampage After Eating Weed









A ‘gang’ of ‘stoned’ sheep went on a savage rampage after eating weed in a Welsh village. This sounds like the plot of a Will Ferrell movie based in Europe. But it’s not! And this is why reality is so much better than movies.

The village of Rhydypandy, Swansea, in Wales, was witnessed to a never before seen event. Last year in May, a herd of sheep wandered around in the village and came across the remnants of an old cannabis factory.

The owners of the factory had fled the scene before the police could arrest them and this is how a large quantity of weed was just waiting around for someone to come across it.

After eating almost the entire quantity of cannabis they found lying around, the group of ‘stoned’ sheep went on a vicious rampage, scaring the villagers.

County Councillor Ioan Richard said: “There is already a flock of sheep roaming the village causing a nuisance. They are getting in people’s gardens and one even entered a bungalow and left a mess in the bedroom”.

“We could have an outbreak out of psychotic sheep rampaging through the village. I told the council officers to make sure it was reported to the police before removing any evidence of what looks like the dumped remains of a cannabis growing establishment,” the Councilor added.

(Source)







