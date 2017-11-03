The Starlight Room in Italy Will Give You An Incredible Experience









Here’s the Starlight Room! Sleeping under the stars is definitely an experience that every person should experience at least several times throughout their lives. It was actually revealed in a study that going camping and spending one or two nights under the stars, actually helps you balance your internal rhythms. But camping isn’t for everyone, and it’s something that most people that really do it, do so during the warmer months of the year.

And here’s where the Starlight Room comes into play. Lodge owner Raniero Campigotto has created this Starlight Room as a means for people to actually sleep under the stars while surrounded by the beauty of the Dolomite Mountains in Northern Italy. The Starlight Room is a perfect retreat for a couple during the winter months. And this is because, though tiny, the inside is climate controlled.

It’s located just north of the Italian town of Cortina D’ampezzo, and a mile high in the Dolomite mountain range of the country. This little wooden cabin will offer its temporary occupants with some of the most stunning views the region has to offer. Looking through its windows and being completely isolated from other people for a great distance, this experience will leave you with a sense of serenity, very few others will leave you with.

Because it’s a strict winter destination, the Starlight Room is mounted on a pair of skis that, when you’re inside, are fixed into the ground. So, you can sleep tight knowing that there’s no chance that you’ll find yourself sliding down the hillside during the middle of the night. This little cabin costs some $330 per night. Now, even though, it’s a little pricey, and the cost does go up given how much it costs per sq. foot, the experience and feel would not be the same if you were to be in a log cabin, that’s for sure.

