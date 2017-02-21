Smoking Pot Will Turn You Into A Call Girl, According To This 1960’s Short Film









This 1960’s short film about smoking pot is called ‘Seduction of the Innocent’and it basically ‘walks’ you through all the steps from lighting up a joint, and all the way up to a brothel, or to pulling tricks on the street. Yes, it’s a slippery slope, and no one can escape it.

The ‘Seduction of the Innocent’ was meant to raise awareness on the dangers that marijuana poses on teenagers and how easily smoking pot can turn to taking pills, then doing heroin and then becoming a call girl just to have enough money for your drug addiction.

“As the denouement approaches, [the protagonist] has lost her looks and can no longer command a call-girl’s fees. She takes to streetwalking. She is arrested and begins to experience withdrawal. The future holds little hope. Drug abuse, the narrator promises, “will lead to a life of hopelessness and degradation, until she escapes in death.”

The effects of smoking pot are best described below:

The smell and the taste are anything but pleasing. It makes you cough, and your throat becomes dry and hot. You feel like you’re floating. You concentrate on one object, a tree in the distance—it’s called “fixing.”

As you concentrate, time slows down. You hallucinate, that is, you dream. This is called “tripping.” Your depth perception is affected. If you had to step off a curb or get out of a car, you would probably need help, because the distance might be exaggerated. On the other hand, distance might seem to diminish.

As with alcohol, the problems don’t disappear. They only temporarily seem to vanish, and return with jarring force when the effects of the drugs wear off. But when you get on narcotics, it’s like starting a never-ending downward tailspin from 30,000 feet.

You become less sure of yourself, your surroundings, your friends. Quarrels are more frequent with your parents and loved ones. You try to convince yourself you’re right, but deep inside you know you’re not. You lose your sense of values. You think of little else but another “blow-up”—your newfound language for smoking marijuana.











