Slavic Mythological Deities by Artist by Igor Ozhiganov

Slavic mythological creatures and deities don’t get nearly as much credit as they should. To be fair, we here at Gypsy Ninja have covered them a while back – well Balanic mythologic deities and creatures – but still. Now, Igor Ozhiganov has also taken it upon himself to look into the matter and take a wack at his own interpretation of this Slavic mythological deities and creatures. Now, with that being said, please take a look at them.

God Perun

In Slavic mythology, Perun is the highest god of the pantheon and the god of thunder and lightning.

Deity Svyatogor

Svyatogor (Russian: Святого́р) is a Kievan Rus’ mythical bogatyr (knight/hero) from bylinas. His name is a derivation from the words “sacred mountain”.

Goddess Lada

Lada is the name of a Slavic deity of harmony, merriment, youth, love and beauty.

Deity Rusalka

Rusalka is a water nymph, a female spirit in Slavic mythology. She is the equivalent of a Mermaid!

Slavic warriors

Slavic warriors hearing elder sing tales of Slavic Gods and their battles.

Deity Morozko

Morozko, (“Mrazík” in west Slavic, or “Djed Mraz” in South Slavic), is the Slavic patron of winter, an Eastern Slavic Santa Claus.

Goddess Mokosh

Mokoš is a Slavic goddess mentioned in the Primary Chronicle, protector of women’s work and women’s destiny.

God Yarilo

Jarilo, alternatively Yarilo, Iarilo, or Gerovit, was a Slavic god of vegetation, fertility and springtime.

God Belobog

Belobog, (all names meaning White God) is a reconstructed Slavic deity of light and Sun, the counterpart of dark and cursed Chernobog (Black God).

God Veles

Veles is a major Slavic supernatural force of earth, waters and the underworld, associated with dragons, cattle, magic, musicians, wealth and trickery.

God Rod

Rod is often considered to be the supreme god and the creator of all life and existence

God Chernobog

Chernobog, is a Slavic deity, whose name means black god, he is the counterpart of Belobog.

God Stribog

Stribog in the Slavic pantheon is the god and spirit of the winds, sky and air; he is said to be the ancestor (grandfather) of the winds of the eight directions.











