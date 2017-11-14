The Simpsons House In 8 Other Architectural Styles









We can think of the United States as a single country because it is. But the fact of the matter is that the US is huge and when it comes to its architecture, it’s equally as diverse. And so as to put things better into perspective, the Simpsons House will be the example given in this situation where it will be transformed into eight other popular architectural styles found throughout the US.

The design of these variants for the Simpsons House was done by the good people at Home Advisor.

Tudor

The Tudor architectural style is perhaps the most easily recognizable. Some of its most prominent and identifiable features are the slanted timber beams decorating the front-facing portion of the roofing. This architectural style is also characterized by small groups of tall, narrow, and multi-paned windows that allow plenty of natural light to get inside. These Tudor homes are most popular in the Midwest, Northwest, and East Coast, mostly because of their steeply pitched roofs that can endure heavy rains and snow.

Colonial

By far the most common style found throughout the US, the Colonial architecture has been popular for more than 400 years. Now, even though it went through some changes, it’s still a throwback to the time when settlers were colonizing the continent. It’s found in both the urban and rural environments and is characterized by square floorplans, symmetry, and straight rows of windows on the first and second floors.

Log Cabin

The log cabins of today are nowhere similar to how they looked like back in the 1800s. While the log cabins of old were rectangular, contained only one room, and had at least one glass window, the modern-day ones have grand porches, numerous windows to let in natural light, and a larger footprint. In places where timber is readily available, log cabins can be built in just several days and without the need of nails and only with the simplest of tools.

Victorian

Of all the architectural designs found in the United States, the Victorian is by no means subtle. It’s a blend of several other styles that became popular during the second half of the 19th century and is based on grand designs, oftentimes distributed over several stories. Oftentimes found in the suburbs of New York and San Francisco, the Victorian style features lots of brackets, spindles, and scrollwork and remains one of the most striking styles in the country. This style is, in a sense, the result of mass-production making ornamental pieces more affordable.

Cape Cod

This style of housing, the Cape Cod, is strongly associated with New England, and with good reason. It’s specifically designed to cope with the oftentimes harsh weather the region experiences, and like the Tudor style, it has sloped roofs so as to handle heavy snowfall. Its rectangular shape makes it easy to expand upon, in accordance with a growing family. These homes are of a simple construction, focusing mostly on efficient heating, and are probably the most beloved in the whole country.

Mediterranean

The Mediterranean architecture is heavily influenced by homes commonly found in places like Spain, Italy and Portugal. This style boasts stucco walls and shallow, red-tiled roofing, prominent arches, heavy wooden doors, and ornate carvings. They also have large windows, verandas and balconies – and it’s an ideal home for the southern climate.

Art Deco

Originating from France, Art Deco represents the beginning of modern-style architecture. Its most prominent features are its flat roofs, smooth stucco walls, and often bold exterior decorations like zigzags, swans, lilies, and sunrise motifs. One of the best-known examples in this style in the US is the Chrysler building in New York. Art Deco is most commonly found in Miami’s South Beach area. The style is usually found in office buildings and it’s quite rare to find one such home with a yard and a garage.

Contemporary

