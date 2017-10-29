5 Short And Terrifying Horror Stories To Set The Mood Right Every Night









These 5 short and terrifying horror stories meant to set the mood right every night will definitely give you goosebumps every time you’ll hear, or read them. They may be short, but their impact on your mind is long lasting.

Every year, when we’re approaching Halloween, you’ll find various scary things online, starting from how to decorate your house, what costumes to wear this year and what creepy ideas to implement for a party. This year, how about mixing things up a little bit and start looking for short horror stories which will, most certainly, scare both you and your guests.

Jacob Andrews, New York-based artist and CollegeHumor head illustrator, came up with some pretty creepy stories this year which are not meant solely for Halloween. They’re creepy anytime of the year you decide to read and tell them.

“I know txting ur phone is stupid after u died but i miss u” “Seen”…

He started digging through Reddit’s undergrounds and found some of the most terrifying things one can stumble upon online and brilliantly illustrated these stories for all of us to enjoy… (ugh!)

RELATED STORIES:

If you’re interested in reading more short and creepy horror stories, be sure to follow Jacob Andrews on Twitter, Facebook, or go visit his official website, right here! Have fun traumatizing your friends!

“The deepest point of the ocean is 10,916 meters beneath the surface…”

“According to our instruments, we should have reached it three kilometers ago”

What about this one?

Sorry about your dog…











