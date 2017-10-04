Amazing Shipping Container House Shines Bright In The Desert









Living in a shipping container in the middle of the desert doesn’t sound like something people would generally want to do, right? But surprisingly enough, that’s exactly what London-based designer James Whitaker. Well, to be fair, the house is made out of more than a single shipping container, but still.

The 200 sq. meter house – which comes fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, and three bedrooms – is made out of about a dozen conjoined shipping containers set at various angles and pointing in different directions. From the outside, it gives the impression of some sort of flower blooming in an arid environment. The shipping container house was designed for an unnamed film producer who has a passion for other-worldly and creative projects such as this one. And as you can see, it’s hard to be more out there than with a house like this.

“Earlier this year my client in LA had some friends visiting and, having a little time to spare, they all went on a road trip to visit the client’s plot of land in Joshua Tree,” said James. “One of the friends said, “you know what would look great here?”, before opening her laptop to show everyone a picture she’d seen on the internet. The picture was of an office that I’d designed several years ago but had never been built, so the next time the client was in London he got in touch and asked to meet up.”

Known as The Joshua Tree Residence, the shipping container house will be built sometime next year on a 90-acre plot of land in California. Once it will be finished, the house will be powered by an array of solar panels mounted on the garage roof and will be able to offer a stunning view of the surrounding desert landscape in all directions. In a house like this, who wouldn’t want to live in a shipping container in the middle of the desert?

(Source)











