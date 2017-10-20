This Australian Firefighter Calendar Is The Sexiest Way To Raise Money For Charity









This Australian firefighter calendar is the sexiest way to raise money for charity and all firefighters worldwide should follow suit… or at least leave their suits at home. All in the name of charity, of course!

The 2018 Australian Firefighters Calendar is stacked with sexy half naked firemen. It’s a tradition dating back to 1993, when a couple of firefighters came up with this idea in order to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Initially, firefighters began posing to raise funds for research into childhood burns and since 1993 they have managed to raise $2.3 million. Basically, it pays to be a modern day superhero, as so many firefighters already are.

This year, firefighters decided to step up their game and instead of just showing of their muscles, they also thought it would be a huge selling point to also add cute animals in the mix.

The 2018 edition comes in three varieties such as firefighters with smoke and water, firefighters with adorable animals and firefighters with cute little puppies. If you want to help out and get yourself some eye-candy in the meantime, be sure to order the calendar right here!









